Team USA stunned by Nigeria in Olympic tuneup
Published
Team USA suffered a stunning and sobering defeat in its first exhibition game before the Olympics, getting outplayed by Nigeria in a 90-87 loss Saturday night.Full Article
Published
Team USA suffered a stunning and sobering defeat in its first exhibition game before the Olympics, getting outplayed by Nigeria in a 90-87 loss Saturday night.Full Article
Nigeria lost by 83 points when it played the U.S. at the 2012 London Olympics
Nigeria lost by 83 points when it played the U.S. at the 2012 London Olympics