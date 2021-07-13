News24.com | Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
Published
Roger Federer announced he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a "setback" in his recovery from a knee injury.Full Article
Published
Roger Federer announced he has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after a "setback" in his recovery from a knee injury.Full Article
Tennis great Roger Federer was disappointed at having to withdraw from the Tokyo Games after a knee concern from his Wimbledon..
The Gunners defender was due to play for Brazil in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, but is now set to miss out on the tournament..