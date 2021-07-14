Arsenal news includes fan reaction to a possible hint over Emile Smith Rowe's next shirt number at the Emirates Stadium following two seasons wearing no.32Full Article
Arsenal fans think Emile Smith Rowe has decided on wearing number 10 next season
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: Here Are All the Must-Stream TV Series and Movie Panels
The Wrap
San Diego Comic-Con 2021, the second Comic-Con@Home edition of the beloved pop culture event, kicks off its three-day run..