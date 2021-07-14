British and Irish Lions: Josh Adams misses game to watch birth of baby over Zoom
Wales wing Josh Adams misses the British Irish and Lions match against South Africa A to watch the birth of his first child over Zoom.Full Article
The British and Irish Lions have been forced into two late changes, with Dan Biggar also out injured
British and Irish Lions winger Josh Adams was a late withdrawal from the side's tour game against South Africa A this morning to..