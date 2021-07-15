Chris Broussard: Giannis' block on Ayton is the 2nd best block in Finals' history | UNDISPUTED

Giannis Antetokounmpo's biggest contribution in last night’s win came at the defensive end. With the Milwaukee Bucks clinging to a 2-point lead with just over a minute to play, the Greek Freak blocked a Deandre Ayton alley-oop attempt that would’ve tied the game. Afterwards, his teammate Pat Connaughton didn’t mince words, saying quote 'it’s the best block of all time. Obviously, we're a little biased and you can talk about the LeBron block as well. But as far as a block where he was covering the pick-and-roll… it's about as impressive as you can get.' Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to rate Giannis' incredible block in Game 4.