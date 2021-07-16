Colin Cowherd: Tom Brady’s transition from the AFC to NFC was great timing I THE HERD



Colin Cowherd reacts to reports that Tom Brady played the entire 2020 season with a torn MCL. Hear why Colin believes Tom's decision to leave the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was perfect timing.

