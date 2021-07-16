John Stones likened to Rio Ferdinand as talkSPORT hosts get in heated debate after Jamie O’Hara labels him ‘better’ than Manchester United target Raphael Varane
Published
John Stones or Raphael Varane? Well, this debate nearly caused things to kick off in the talkSPORT studios on Friday. Drivetime host Andy Goldstein couldn’t believe his ears when Jamie O’Hara said England star Stones is better than World Cup winner Varane. Man City defender Stones improved hugely last season and was a star for […]Full Article