Viral shirtless Tongan athlete, Pita Taufatofua, returns to the Olympics in Tokyo
Published
The name Pita Taufatofua may not ring a bell to most people, but one quick search of his name on Google Images and you may remember him.
Published
The name Pita Taufatofua may not ring a bell to most people, but one quick search of his name on Google Images and you may remember him.
The famous Tonga athlete previously carried his nation’s flag shirtless at Rio and Pyeongchang, and has now sprinkled a sense of..