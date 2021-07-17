Marcus Smith impresses on his British and Irish Lions debut
Published
Former Brighton college and Rugby star, Marcus Smith impressed on his British and Irish Lions debut in their 49-3 win against the Stormers in Cape Town this evening.Full Article
Published
Former Brighton college and Rugby star, Marcus Smith impressed on his British and Irish Lions debut in their 49-3 win against the Stormers in Cape Town this evening.Full Article
Former Brighton college and Rugby star Marcus Smith will make his British and Irish Lions debut against the Stormers in Cape Town..
Credit: England RugbyMarcus Smith revealed he traded one golden ticket for another as his British and Irish Lions call-up left him..