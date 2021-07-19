Celtic against Midtjylland in Champions League: Leigh Griffiths 'ready to go'
Published
Leigh Griffiths is "ready to go" and available for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.Full Article
Published
Leigh Griffiths is "ready to go" and available for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.Full Article
The striker has been offered an career lifeline by the Australian ahead of the Champions League playoff.