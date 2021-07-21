Marcos Rojo wields fire extinguisher as Boca Juniors players tear gassed in ugly scenes after trying to storm Atletico Mineiro dressing room following Copa Libertadores exit
Boca Juniors players clashed with police after their controversial Copa Libertadores defeat to Atletico Mineiro. The Brazilian side had a goal ruled out by VAR as they were beaten on penalties by Atletico Mineiro. Chaotic scenes after the match saw Boca players try to storm the opponent’s dressing room while police appeared to use tear […]Full Article