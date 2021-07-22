Man City and Tottenham offered chance to sign Antoine Griezmann as Barcelona’s financial troubles continue, but France star is only considering Atletico Madrid return
Barcelona have contacted Man City and Tottenham over their intention to sell Antoine Griezmann, according to reports. The Spanish giants are in serious financial financial trouble with £1billion worth of debt. And French outlet L'Equipe say Barcelona see Griezmann, who joined the club for £107million from Atletico Madrid in 2019, as their most sellable asset.