Shannon Sharpe reacts to the original “Space Jam” director slamming LeBron’s remake | UNDISPUTED

The director of the original Space Jam has spoken out against LeBron’s new version. Joe Pytka told TMZ that it took him 5 different sittings to finish the new 2-hour version movie, in addition to ripping the soundtrack and its depiction of Bugs Bunny. But perhaps his biggest target was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James himself, explaining that the King doesn’t have the superstar je na sais quoi that MJ had, saying quote 'the truth is that LeBron ain’t Michael.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the original director's comments.