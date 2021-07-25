Sathiyan, the World no 26, took three of the first four sets before losing the next three to crash out 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 11-5, 9-11, 10-12 and 6-11 to HangFull Article
Tokyo Olympics table tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran crashes out in second round
