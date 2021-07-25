Crystal Palace closing in on Joachim Andersen transfer with Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher set to follow as impressive summer window continues
Crystal Palace are close to signing Lyon defender Joachim Andersen in a deal worth more than £20million. The Eagles are in the market for a centre-half after Rangers target Gary Cahill reportedly rejected a new contract offer. talkSPORT understands Andersen is high on new boss Patrick Vieira’s wish list after his impressive loan spell with […]Full Article