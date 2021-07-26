Tom Daley in tears as Team GB hero presented with gold medal in Tokyo and says ‘I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion’ as he talks of pride that his husband and son saw him achieve dream
Tom Daley was in tears on the podium after realising his dream of becoming an Olympic champion. Daley was catapulted to national attention back in 2008 when he made his first appearance at a Games in Beijing when he was 14 years old. Bronze medals followed in both London 2012 and Rio 2016 and, alongside […]Full Article