With No. 4 Sofia Kenin of the US and No. 5 Bianca Andreescu of Canada not competing here, No. 6-ranked Elina Svitolina of Ukraine is now the highest-ranked player left in the drawFull Article
Tokyo Olympics: Home favourite Naomi Osaka loses in straight sets to Marketa
