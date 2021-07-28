Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around gymnastics final at Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health and earns praise from legend Michael Phelps
Published
American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around final in Tokyo in order to prioritise her mental health. The latest news comes after the four-time Olympic gold medallist pulled out of the women’s team final on Tuesday. In a statement, USA Gymnastics said: “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final […]Full Article