Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around gymnastics final at Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health and earns praise from legend Michael Phelps

talkSPORT

Published

American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around final in Tokyo in order to prioritise her mental health. The latest news comes after the four-time Olympic gold medallist pulled out of the women’s team final on Tuesday. In a statement, USA Gymnastics said: “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final […]

