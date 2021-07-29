Team GB’s Emily Craig and Imogen Grant miss rowing medal by ONE HUNDREDTH of second, as Helen Glover bows out and Ireland end Olympic gold medal drought
There was more Olympic rowing heartache for Team GB in the women’s lightweight double sculls in the early hours of Thursday morning. But there was glory for Ireland as rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan earned the Emerald Isle’s first gold since London 2012. Emily Craig and Imogen Grant heartbreakingly missed out on Tokyo 2020 […]Full Article