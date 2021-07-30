Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina`s dominanceFull Article
Tokyo Olympics: Bronze assured for India as Lovlina Borgohain storms into semis
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Olympics: India's Lovlina storms into semis, assures bronze
Lovlina became the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to qualify for a medal round in Olympics
Khaleej Times
Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain secures 2nd medal for India, marches into semis
India's Lovlina Borgohain secures 2nd medal for the country at Tokyo Olympics
Zee News