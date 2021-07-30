Tokyo Olympics: Bronze assured for India as Lovlina Borgohain storms into semis

Tokyo Olympics: Bronze assured for India as Lovlina Borgohain storms into semis

Mid-Day

Published

Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina`s dominance

Full Article