Colts QB Carson Wentz misses practice with foot injury
Carson Wentz will undergo an evaluation on his foot injury to determine next steps, Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said.
The Eagles have a significant amount riding on Wentz being dressed and playing at Lucas Oil Stadium regularly this season.
The former second-overall pick can't escape the injury bug