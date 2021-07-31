Red Bull Racing 'concerned' about Verstappen's speed

Red Bull Racing 'concerned' about Verstappen's speed

F1-Fansite

Published

Jul.31 - Dr Helmut Marko has admitted he is "concerned" about Red Bull's pace in Hungary. The championship leaders headed into the weekend confident that the pendulum of competitiveness would swing clearly back in their favour on the tight, twisty Hungaroring layout. However, while Max Verstappen was fastest in opening practice, both Mercedes sped ahead.....check out full post »

Full Article