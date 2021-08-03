Olympic hopeful Erriyon Knighton is 17-year-old who broke Usain Bolt’s junior 200m record with more left in the tank and could become sprinting’s next superstar at Tokyo 2020
Sprinting has been looking for a new poster boy ever since the retirement of Usain Bolt – and it might just find one at Tokyo 2020. At 17-years old, Erriyon Knighton just became the youngest ever man to qualify for the 200m final at the Olympics. What’s more, the American stormed his heat, cruising to […]Full Article