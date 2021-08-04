Tokyo Olympics: Sky Brown wins skateboard bronze to become youngest GB medallist
Published
Sky Brown becomes Britain's youngest Olympic medallist aged 13 as she wins bronze in the thrilling debut of the women's park skateboarding.Full Article
Published
Sky Brown becomes Britain's youngest Olympic medallist aged 13 as she wins bronze in the thrilling debut of the women's park skateboarding.Full Article
British skateboarders have spoken of their hope that teenager Sky Brown’s Olympic medal success will lead to a fresh boom in the..
Bronze medallist Sky Brown says she hopes more people will start skateboarding after watching the 2020 Olympics.
Brown,..