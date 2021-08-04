Tokyo Olympics: Sky Brown eyes surfing at Paris 2024 after skateboarding bronze
Published
After making history by becoming Great Britain's youngest ever Olympic medal winner, skateboarder Sky Brown is already plotting her next move.Full Article
Published
After making history by becoming Great Britain's youngest ever Olympic medal winner, skateboarder Sky Brown is already plotting her next move.Full Article
British skateboarders have spoken of their hope that teenager Sky Brown’s Olympic medal success will lead to a fresh boom in the..
Sky Brown, 13, has won a bronze medal in women's skateboarding at Tokyo Olympics. The teenager is the youngest athlete to represent..
Sky Brown becomes Britain's youngest Olympic medallist aged 13 as she wins bronze in the thrilling debut of the women's park..