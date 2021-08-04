Arsenal signed Ben White last week though Mikel Arteta is keen to do more work before the transfer window closes with the Premier League season beginning next weekFull Article
James Maddison 'open to Arsenal transfer', Xhaka to sign new Gunners contract
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Arsenal news and transfers live: Guimaraes 'signed', James Maddison warning, £20m windfall
Football.london
Keep up to date with all the latest Arsenal transfer news, views and rumours from football.london's daily live blog on all things..
Advertisement
More coverage
Arteta declares Xhaka will stay at Arsenal as Partey suffers injury
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Granit Xhaka will not be leaving the club in the transfer window. The Switzerland international..
SoccerNews.com