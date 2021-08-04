Jack Grealish moving to Man City for the trophies and not the money, insists former Aston Villa man Lee Hendrie who hits back at ‘traitor’ fan claims
Published
Jack Grealish’s impending move to Manchester City is about ambition rather than money, insists former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie. Grealish looks set to complete a £100million move to City this week and leave his boyhood club, Villa, after joining their youth ranks 20 years ago. Grealish was in brilliant form for the Villans at […]Full Article