Tottenham cancel out Hakim Ziyech goals to silence Chelsea crowd but Nuno Espirito Santo forced to address Harry Kane transfer saga
Published
Tottenham came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Chelsea in a pre-season friendly, but Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo was left facing questions about a player conspicuous by his absence. Harry Kane’s failure to report for pre-season training dominated the headlines before an entertaining friendly between the two London rivals at Stamford Bridge. […]Full Article