Matt Walls earns Great Britain’s first gold medal of track cycling at Tokyo 2020 but disappointment for Olympics legend Jason Kenny
Great Britain won their first gold medal of track cycling at Tokyo 2020 as Matt Walls produced a dominant performance in the men’s omnium. The 23-year-old from Oldham produced a masterclass ride, winning with 153 points. New Zealand’s Campbell Stewart got the silver, while Italian Elia Viviani won bronze. There was disappointment for Jason Kenny, […]Full Article