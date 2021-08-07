U.S. wins 3rd consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's water polo
Published
The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women's water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
The United States is the only nation to win a medal at each Olympics since women's water polo was added to the Games in 2000 in..
