Roy Keane warns James Maddison that Arsenal transfer would be ‘backwards step’ from Leicester as Ian Wright reacts by insisting ‘we’ll be back’
Published
Roy Keane has said he believes it would be a step ‘backwards’ for James Maddison if he leaves Leicester for Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are looking to replace the creativity that Martin Odegaard provided last season after he returned to Real Madrid following a loan spell in north London. Arsenal have reportedly offered a player-plus-cash […]Full Article