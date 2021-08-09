Leicester working to identify fans who abused Ian Wright and Roy Keane in ‘disgraceful’ scenes at Wembley during Community Shield win over Man City – ‘You let yourselves down big time’
Leicester City are working to identify supporters who yelled 'disgraceful' abused ITV pundits Ian Wright and Roy Keane during Saturday's Community Shield. Arsenal legend Wright said he and Manchester United great Keane had been targeted by some supporters sitting near their gantry at Wembley Stadium, as the Foxes lifted the trophy with a 1-0 win