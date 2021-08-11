Watch: Lionel Messi’s first day in Paris before signing up for PSG
Published
Lionel Messi strengthens a glittering attack that includes his friend Neymar, his countryman Angel Di Maria, and France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe.Full Article
Published
Lionel Messi strengthens a glittering attack that includes his friend Neymar, his countryman Angel Di Maria, and France’s star striker Kylian Mbappe.Full Article
Lionel Messi has signed for Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster transfer following his release from Barcelona in the summer as..
Lionel Messi may have only been a Paris Saint Germain player for two days, but the six-time Ballon D'or winner is already making an..