Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback in the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL preseason opener on Thursday night. Head coach Nick Sirianni has yet to name Hurts the starting QB for the season. Chris Broussard discusses whether Hurts needs to earn his starting position this preseason.Full Article
Chris Broussard on Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts: 'this is his job to lose' I FIRST THINGS FIRST
