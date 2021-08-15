Harry Kane ‘has made himself available’ for Tottenham vs Man City, but champions still planning to make latest bid for £150m-rated striker after Premier League opener
Published
Harry Kane has make himself available for Tottenham’s Premier League opener against Manchester City today, despite opposition manager Pep Guardiola lining up a £150million bid for his services. Kane reportedly held talks with Nuno Espirito Santo on Friday night, with the new Spurs boss hoping to determine if the striker is in the right physical […]Full Article