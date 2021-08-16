USA Fencing coach Anthony 'Buckie' Leach dies in motorcycle accident shortly after Tokyo Games
Leach helped guide Lee Kiefer to Team USA's first foil gold medal at the 2020 Olympics; he was 62Full Article
The fencing community has lost a star. According to USA Fencing, U.S. Women's Foil team coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach died on..
U.S. women's foil team coach Anthony "Buckie" Leach died Saturday in a motorcycle accident while completing a cross-country trip,..