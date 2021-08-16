Arsenal ‘to be offered Philippe Coutinho in Barcelona bid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’ as Gunners warned about another situation like Mesut Ozil
Published
Barcelona are reportedly interested in Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer and could offer Philippe Coutinho as part of their bid. Arsenal are thought to be considering the future of Aubameyang due to concerns over the striker’s goalscoring form. The 32-year-old signed a lucrative £350,000-a-week contract only a year ago – but his performance levels […]Full Article