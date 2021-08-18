‘Roy Keane and Gary Neville would have flown to get Pogba if he did the same as Kane!’ – Gabby Agbonlahor insists wantaway Tottenham star deserves more criticism
Harry Kane deserves more scrutiny as the Tottenham striker continues in his attempts to engineer a move to Manchester City, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Spurs star, 28, finds himself at the centre of a messy transfer saga: desperate to leave, but the club won’t let him. Kane’s argument is that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy […]Full Article