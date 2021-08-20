News24.com | New-look Tottenham defeated in Europa Conference League opener
A new-look Tottenham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira of Portugal in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg on Thursday.Full Article
