Manchester United will have ‘best defence in Premier League’ with Raphael Varane as France World Cup winner backed to make back four better than Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City
Published
Manchester United will boast the ‘best defence in the Premier League’ if Raphael Varane starts against Southampton today. World Cup winner Varane joined from Real Madrid for an initial £34million, with the deal potentially rising to £42million, this summer and could make his debut at the St Mary’s. He was presented to the Old Trafford […]Full Article