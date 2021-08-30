Man City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal among world football’s biggest spenders over last ten years with Blues receiving fourth-most in transfer fees during decade
Published
The biggest spenders in world football over the last decade have been revealed and four Premier League clubs are among them. A report on international football transfers from 2011 to 2020 has been released by FIFA and the findings are fascinating. Man City, Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal are the English top-flight’s biggest spenders, with […]Full Article