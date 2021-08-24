Colin Cowherd: Cam Newton has left a window open for Mac Jones I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd has been critical of Cam Newton for years, and now it seems the New England Patriots are getting critical as well. After missing practice, there are murmurs coming out of New England that the veteran quarterback may be leaving the window wide open for Mac Jones to creep in to the starting quarterback position. Watch as Colin compares Cam to Russell Westbrook, and makes his case for why Cam may find himself on the sidelines this season.Full Article
