Tottenham deadline day moments: Hugo Lloris joins on same day Harry Kane is loaned to Norwich, £3m bid for Jack Grealish, move for Wolves star Joao Moutinho collapses
Published
Tottenham are expected to be in action again on deadline day following reports of a bid for Wolves star Adama Traore. Spurs are no strangers to conducting business during the final hours of the transfer window with Daniel Levy one of the game’s toughest negotiators. In recent years, both Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani lo Celso […]Full Article