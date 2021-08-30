‘Super talented’ Andreas Christensen has gone from stomach aches before matches to one of the world’s best defenders and Thomas Tuchel is reaping rewards for showing faith in Chelsea defender
Published
Chelsea had several standout performers in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday, but there’s no doubting who was the pick of the bunch. Andreas Christensen was an absolute colossus during the match, and the fact he’s now picked up the man-of-the-match awards in consecutive games at Anfield serves as evidence for his renaissance under […]Full Article