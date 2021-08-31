Patriots Cut Cam Newton, Choosing Rookie as Week 1 Starter
Published
Mac Jones, the No. 15 pick in this year’s N.F.L. draft, will start against the Miami Dolphins in New England’s first regular-season game.Full Article
Published
Mac Jones, the No. 15 pick in this year’s N.F.L. draft, will start against the Miami Dolphins in New England’s first regular-season game.Full Article
SI's Albert Breer is joined by Charlie Weis and analyst Brady Quinn to discuss the news of Cam Newton and the Pats parting ways and..
New England Patriots Release Cam Newton.
New England Patriots Release Cam Newton.
According to CBS Sports NFL..