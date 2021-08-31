Chelsea ‘actively working’ on loan deal to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid – but reject obligation to buy as they target Declan Rice next summer

talkSPORT

Chelsea are ‘actively working’ on completing the deadline day signing of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal, according to reports. The Spain international is said to be keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, with the two sides pushing to complete a deal before the 11pm deadline on Tuesday evening. According […]

