Emerson Royal has completed his move from Barcelona to Tottenham, joining the Premier League club on a deal that runs until 2026. The full-back arrives to strengthen Spurs’ squad in a deal worth £21.5million (€25m), according to the selling club. Emerson will provide competition for Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty on the right side of the Tottenham defence, with Serge Aurier seemingly […]