Skip Bayless: Cowboys should sign Cam Newton as a backup for Dak Prescott I UNDISPUTED

Amid reports that the Dallas Cowboys would do its due diligence on Cam Newton as a potential backup to Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones said that the team is confident with Cooper Rush in that position. Jerry told a local Dallas radio show that quote 'It’s a high bar when you got the background in it that Cooper’s got.' Cam Newton is now a free agent, and may need to wait until an injury to get a chance to join another roster. Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe the Cowboys should make a move on Cam Newton.