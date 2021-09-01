Manchester United fans warned that Cristiano Ronaldo will ‘tire’ in the Premier League – but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can turn to Edinson Cavani
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo will tire in the Premier League and will have to share minutes with Edinson Cavani, according to Trevor Sinclair. The talkSPORT pundit expressed his views on Man United’s hot new signing amid reports Ronaldo turned down Sinclair’s former side Manchester City. A deal was announced between United and Juventus last week for the […]Full Article