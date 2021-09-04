DeAndre Jordan intends to sign with Lakers after being traded from Nets to Pistons and bought out
Published
DeAndre Jordan plans to sign with the Lakers after completing a buyout with the Pistons, who acquired him in a trade with the Nets.
Published
DeAndre Jordan plans to sign with the Lakers after completing a buyout with the Pistons, who acquired him in a trade with the Nets.
According to multiple reports, the Pistons will receive DeAndre Jordan, four future draft picks, and cash in a trade that would see..